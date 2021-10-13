Namibia: Africa Duathlon Champs On Sunday

Africa's top duathletes will be in action in Windhoek on Sunday when Namibia hosts the Prosperity Life Africa Duathlon Championships.

A Namibian team of 28 athletes will compete against Africa's best in various categories, while the winning male and female elite athletes will aim to qualify for the World Duathlon Championships in Spain in November.

Risa Dreyer of the Namibian Triathlon Federation says some of the top duathletes in Africa will be in action.

"We've already got entries from Egypt, South Africa, Rwanda, Kenya and Zimbabwe. The top athletes in the elite men and women's categories will stand a chance to qualify for the World Championships, but they will have to meet certain qualifying times," she says.

In the elite male category, JP Burger and Divan du Plooy will lead Namibia's onslaught against Africa's best.

At the national championships in September, Du Plooy took an early lead on the first running leg, but Burger overtook him on the cycling leg and extended his lead to eventually win the gold medal by more than a minute and a half.

South Africa's onslaught will be led by the 24-year-old Jonathan Benjamin who won the SA Triathlon Championships in June, and Dylan Kruger, who won the SA National Sprint Triathlon title last year.

In the Elite women's category, Dreyer, who won the national title in September, will lead Namibia's charge.

"There have not been that many entries in the Elite Women's category, and I'm not sure what the level of competition will be like, so I hope to do well," she says.

The duathlon will take place in the city centre, starting in front of Rand Merchant Bank in Independence Avenue, with the running leg going down south to Ausspanplatz and back, while the cycling leg will go north to the Simon de Witt bridge and back.

There will be various distances, with the standard Olympic distance consisting of a 10km run, 40km cycle and 5km run, while the sprint distance consists of a 5km run, 20km cycle and 2,5km run, and the super sprint distance a 2,5km run, 10km cycle and 1,25km run.

The racing gets underway when the first age groups start at 08h00 on Sunday, while the elite categories are due to start at 11h30.

The Namibian team is as follows:

Elite men: JP Burger and Divan du Plooy.

Elite women: Risa Dreyer.

Men 25-29 years: Gino Chiappini, Josua Roberts, JF Labuschagne, Jurgen van Wyk.

Women 25-29 years: Anri Krugel.

Boys u18: JG van der Westhuizen, Nicolis du Plessis.

Girls u18: Corley Viljoen, Hilde-Marie Olivier.

Sub-veteran men: Petrus Human.

Sub-veteran women: Benita Kasch.

Veteran men: Ian Grassouw.

Veteran women: Adele de la Rey, Marion Schonecke.

Masters men: Greg Chase, Harald Preschel.

Masters women: Karin Brockmann.

Boys 12-15: Roger Suren, Nathan Chase, Marco Thiel.

Girls 12-15: Rosemarie Thiel, Chloe Rossouw.

Boys u12: Micah Chase, Matt-Reece Izaaks.

Girls u12: Nicole Suren.