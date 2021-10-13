Zimbabwe: Bikita Man Sues Uncle $1 Million for Defamation

13 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare man, Rozva Dereck Mushinyi, is suing his uncle $1 million for defamation after he labelled him as mentally ill during a family meeting.

Mushinyi is suing his father's brother Ben complaining that his utterances still hurt him and degraded him in the eyes of the community.

In summons filed at the High court, Mushinyi said his uncle had called him demeaning names during a family gathering after he sent his lawyers to Bikita to serve an interdict barring him and his allies from conducting a "tombstone unveiling" ritual on his late father's grave.

He also said his uncle had insinuated that his mother was of loose morals which caused his neighbours to stigmatise him.

"On the 17th day of September 2021 in Nyahunda Village in Bikita, the Defendant (Ben) uttered defamatory, dehumanizing and degrading utterances about the Plaintiff at a gathering that had been organized by his other relatives," court papers read.

"Defendant uttered the words "mwana wehure" meaning that I am a child of a whore and that "ndiri benzi" (I am not mentally stable). This is extremely defamatory and degrading given the fact that my late mother was never a whore... "

He says his uncle only convened the meeting to embarrass him.

"I was pained till today and I am a laughingstock in Bikita and whenever the story is been told. The utterances of the Defendant destroyed my fame and the stereotype that ordinarily attaches to whores is now haunting me, in fact my credibility was subjectively diminished," he said.

The matter is currently pending before the court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X