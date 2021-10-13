Africa: Continent Nears 8.4 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

Livingstone Hospital COVID-19 Team Sister Zethembiso Majola reads out thank you letters from the first COVID-19 patients to be discharged from the Livingstone Hospital basement ward, a COVID-19 ward for high acuity patients that could not have been opened without the support of MSF. Livingstone Hospital and the health system in Nelson Mandela Metro in the Eastern Cape has been suffering from a catastrophic shortage of medical staff, and MSF staff have been integrated here since mid-November, preventing unnecessary deaths.

As of October 13, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,399,836 while over 99,691,947 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 214,373 and 7,733,034 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,912,938 and 88,429 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 939,922 ), Tunisia ( 710,096 ), Ethiopia ( 355,843 ), Libya ( 347,364 ), Egypt ( 314,116 ) and Kenya ( 251,313 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

