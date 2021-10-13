Zimbabwe: MDC's Bhebhe Injured in Car Accident

13 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former MDC organizing secretary Adednico Bhebhe is lucky to be alive after his car was involved in an accident at a steep sharp curve about 20 kilometres from Bulawayo along the Beitbridge road.

He was admitted at Mater Dei hospital treatment for injuries which he sustained during the accident which occurred at a place popular known as "Danger" on Sunday evening.

Bhebhe was in the company of two of his relatives who are also admitted at a local hospital.

According to Bhebhe, the car rolled several times before it landed on a ditch.

"The car fell off the cliff after a vehicle encroached into my lane while I was trying to avoid a head on collision. I am still trying to struggle how we survived the accident," Bhebhe said in a telephone interview with New Zimbabwe.com.

The former Nkayi South legislator said the driver who caused the accident did not stop at the scene.

Bhebhe was on his way from Bulawayo when the accident happened. He was expelled from parliament last year by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora following allegations that he is working with the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

