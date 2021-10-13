Malawi: Bank of Malawi Gives Fimda K2 Million for Lakeshore Conference

Leading financial institution, Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given the Financial Market Dealers Association (FIMDA) K2 million for their annual lake conference scheduled for 15-17 October 2021 in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre on Friday, NBM plc Senior Dealer Alinane Munthali said the bank decided to support the conference because it will not only benefit it but more people 'as we all deal with money'.

"Looking at the list of the participants to this conference, NBM plc feels this is an important event worth supporting because essentially we deal with money as the Bank of the Nation and this conference will also provide us an opportunity to showcase our products and services to this targeted audience," said Munthali.

The conference will bring together Forex Market Dealers, Money Market Dealers, Pension Fund Managers Dealers, Capital Markets Dealers and will also draw participation from banks, non-bank institutions, organizational decision makers and other members of the public with interest in the Financial Markets.

"NBM plc will be eagerly following proceedings from this conference because we know that the resolutions and suggestions that will be presented at the conference will not only benefit the bank but the general population of the country because, essentially, everyone deals with money in this country. So, this conference is very important on both fronts," said Munthali.

FIMDA Treasurer Eric Kamkwamba thanked NBM plc for the support for the lake conference whose theme is 'Fostering a resilient financial system and economy: The role of market participants'.

"We are grateful for this assistance, it will go a long way to help us in making this conference a success," said Kamkwamba.