Malawi: Imm Conference Gathers Momentum

Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM)'s annual marketers' conference scheduled for October 28th to 30th is fast gathering momentum.

This year's conference which will be held at Sunbird Livingstonia is expected to draw hundreds of participants from the marketing fraternity in Malawi.

This will be the first conference to be held by IMM since its transition in November 2020 from what used to be the Chartered Institute of Marketing Malawi chapter.

The conference is being held under the theme: Get Set to Reset: Pivoting Businesses for Success.

IMM Public Relations Director and Chairperson of the 2021 Conference and Awards Committee, George Damson told Nyasa Times on Monday, that they have made tremendous progress towards hosting a successful event.

"We have done a lot of groundwork in the past couple of months to make sure that we host a successful conference and awards event. These are the two biggest events on our calendar, and we have gone all out to make sure that our members have the best experience possible," he said.

He said, among the key highlights this year is that they are going to have international speakers drawn from across the region, something which was not possible last year due to Covid-19 induced travel restrictions.

He said these international speakers will be ably supported by an equally strong line up of local speakers.

"We are going to cover a wide- range of topics that will add value to our members in the unprecedented times we are operating in. Our final speakers' line up will be revealed shortly and we have an ace up our sleeve".

Damson further said that a number of corporates have come to the fore in supporting the conference through sponsorships in cash and kind.

He also hailed the corporate world for being outstanding and encouraging.

"We have organizations like Standard Bank Malawi, who are our principal sponsors this year, National Bank, Airtel, Rainbow Paints, FDH Bank, Old Mutual, Build Africa, B5 Marketing & Printing Consultants and all coming through with various forms of sponsorships.

"We are very thankful for these partnerships, and we look forward to more organizations partnering with us before the conference", he said.

On the awards front, Eric Mataka, IMM Director of Communications who is also a Member of the Awards Committee said Marketing awards form a critical component of the annual marketers' indaba.

"Marketing Excellence Awards celebrate the best work in the Marketing Profession each year and the process leading to such an event including submission of entries, nominations, selection, and judgement is extremely tasking.

"However, it is worth every bit of sweat as this forms a standard in empowering and honouring the way we should do Marketing in this country.

"We have received almost 100 entries this year and this is very exciting as it shows the value our members place on these awards," he said.

Mataka said, this year, they also introduced new and exciting awards such as The People's Brand and Best Sales personality as one way to encompass the entire profession as most marketers also ply their trade in sales.

They have also empowered IMM members to vote for the People' favourite brand and this will commence in the coming days said Mataka.

Some of the anticipated awards up for grabs include; marketing team of the year, local marketing campaign (brand and product respectively), internationally adapted campaign, social media campaign, people's brand, internal engagement campaign.

Others are; innovative launch, advertising agency, best covid-19 communications campaign, CSR initiative, commercials for print, radio, TV, social media and outdoor, outstanding SME, brand Malawi campaign, customer service, marketer of the year, best sales personality, creative artist and indeed IMM President's award.