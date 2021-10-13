Zimbabwe: Government Offers Nurses Wifi, Free Meals to Prevent Mass Exodus

Government has promised restive health personnel non-monetary incentives such as accommodation, free Wi-Fi, transport and free meals in a bid to stem out the brain drain in the health sector.

This comes after mass resignation of poorly remunerated nurses and doctors in public hospitals and clinics as they seek greener pastures in the diaspora.

In her weekly Tuesday post-cabinet briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government resolved to introduce "mechanisms to accelerate provision of non-monetary incentives, such as staff accommodation, transport, vehicle loans, canteens/cafeterias; and Wi-Fi facilities connectivity".

"Government has also introduced measures to improve the remuneration of tutors in nurses training colleges judicious adjustment of monetary benefits; and addressing the disparity between the urban and rural health personnel incentives in order to attract personnel to rural areas," she said.

"Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that Government continues to pursue bilateral agreements with destination countries for our health professionals within the World Health Organisation framework," Mutsvangwa said.