Sudan: Jurists Launch Group to Protect the Revolution and Democratic Transition in Sudan

Khartoum — Members of Sudan's legal fraternity launched the Jurists Group for the Protection of the Revolution and the Democratic Transition on Monday, after the High Court decision to cancel the decisions of the Empowerment Removal Committee*.

The Appeals Department of Sudan's High Court in Khartoum issued a ruling on October 7 which nullifies decisions of the Empowerment Removal Committee regarding the dismissal of judges, prosecutors, and other judicial employees. The committee rejected the ruling because of procedural flaws.

The ERC decided last month to dismiss a large number of judicians in the country because of their affiliation with the ousted regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir.

At a press conference at the premises of the Empowerment Removal Committee, lawyer Abdelgader El Badawi said, that there is currently a legal, political, and media war being waged against the revolution and the democratic transition.

"The inauguration of the group comes within the framework of protecting the revolution and the transition, and enforcing the requirements of the Constitutional Document represented in removing empowerment, reforming laws and reforming justice institutions," he said. "All lawyers who believe in the revolution and the democratic transition will provide legal support to the new Assembly.".

He stressed that the group has nothing to do with any political component and does not work under the umbrella of any party.

A secretariat will be established for the group that will work on the formation of four legal support groups, namely for the Empowerment Removal Committee, the Public Prosecution, reform of justice agencies, and new legislation. He said that the Assembly is open to all entities, individuals and those who believe in its objectives.

The ERC has still to decide on a large number of members of the Islamic Movement in Sudan, the National Congress Party established by Omar Al Bashir, and the infamous Popular Police Force.

* The full name of the committee is the Committee for Dismantling the June 30 1989 Regime, Removal of Empowerment and Corruption and Recovery of Public Funds. It was established by the government of Abdallah Hamdok in November 2019 with the aim to purge Sudan of the remnants of the ousted regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir (1989-2019). Empowerment (tamkin) is the term with which the Al Bashir government supported its affiliates by granting them far-going privileges, including government functions, the setting-up of various companies, and tax exemptions.

On September 26, security forces charged with the protection of the office building of the ERC and recovered assets were instructed to abandon their posts, leaving the office and assets vulnerable. To date it is unclear who was responsible for the orders. In social media, various Sudanese accused the military establishment to be behind the move. Last Thursday, thousands of people took part in demonstrations in support of the ERC and the democratic transition in the country. They denounced the tensions between the military and civilian components of the Sudanese government, and called for the establishment of a civilian government.