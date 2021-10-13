Zimbabwe: Govt Constructs 105 Houses for Cyclonai Idai Victims

Cyclone Idai victims in Chimanimani are now being moved to their permanent homes following the construction of 105 housing units, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has said.

Minister Moyo recently revealed the news while receiving an assortment of donated items from the African Development Bank that included two vehicles, ICT equipment, tents and tools worth US$211 583,37 under the Post Cyclone Idai and Kenneth Emergency Recovery and Resilience Programme.

"In June 2020, the Government commenced the Cyclone Idai Runyararo Housing project at West End farm in Chimanimani. The housing project provides permanent houses for 224 households and each family was allocated 6 000 square metre stands adequate to cater for their livelihood activities.

"To date, Government has disbursed a sum of $220 million towards construction of 224 houses. Thus far, 105 housing units have been constructed and the exercise to move displaced communities to their permanent homes has commenced and should be completed before the onset of the rainfall season," he said.

Minister Moyo said the Government was happy with the progress so far towards the implementation of the Post Cyclone Idai Recovery Project, although urging the continued spirit of collaboration among Government departments and agencies in the implementation of the projects.

"We are grateful to our partners who have done a sterling job in mobilising resources required in spite of the challenges of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

"My ministry will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that all the outstanding components of the projects come to fruition," he said.