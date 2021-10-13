Zimbabwe: Piggery Artificial Insemination Station for Mash West

THE European Union funded Value Chain Alliance for Livestock Upgrading and Empowerment will soon launch a US$ 18 000 Artificial Insemination (AI) station in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

The launch will be held on October 21 at Bradford Farm.

The AI station was set up at a cost of US$18 000 with the purchase of equipment in the neighbouring South Africa costing US$14 500 when freight and clearing costed US$$1000 and then US$2500 went to construction costs.

In a statement, VALUE Communications and Policy Officer, Kevin Maenzanise said: "The station will facilitate easy localised access to top quality pig genetics by small and medium pig producers in the production corridors. It will thereby boost production and productivity in the province."

The VALUE project is part of an EU funded Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP), a response to tackle challenges within the county's livestock sector through financial support from the EU amounting up to €40 million.