Zimbabwe: Piggery Artificial Insemination Station for Mash West

13 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE European Union funded Value Chain Alliance for Livestock Upgrading and Empowerment will soon launch a US$ 18 000 Artificial Insemination (AI) station in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

The launch will be held on October 21 at Bradford Farm.

The AI station was set up at a cost of US$18 000 with the purchase of equipment in the neighbouring South Africa costing US$14 500 when freight and clearing costed US$$1000 and then US$2500 went to construction costs.

In a statement, VALUE Communications and Policy Officer, Kevin Maenzanise said: "The station will facilitate easy localised access to top quality pig genetics by small and medium pig producers in the production corridors. It will thereby boost production and productivity in the province."

The VALUE project is part of an EU funded Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP), a response to tackle challenges within the county's livestock sector through financial support from the EU amounting up to €40 million.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X