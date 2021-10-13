Somalia: President Farmaajo Hails ICJ Ruling

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has urged Kenya to "respect international law" after the world Court also known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of Somalia in most of India's rich gas fields.

In a televised speech after the ruling, President Farmaajo said Nairobi should view the court ruling as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"The Kenyan government spent enormous time and resources in a campaign to politically isolate us, painting a distorted picture of our nation to our neighbouring countries, the continent as a whole and to the international community," the president said.

The president thanked former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and his administration for initiating court proceedings against Kenya in defence of Somalia's maritime border in 2014.

The UN's top court on Tuesday awarded Somalia control of most of a potential oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean. The decision was rejected by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.