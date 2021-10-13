Somalia: President Farmaajo Hails ICJ Ruling

13 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has urged Kenya to "respect international law" after the world Court also known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of Somalia in most of India's rich gas fields.

In a televised speech after the ruling, President Farmaajo said Nairobi should view the court ruling as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"The Kenyan government spent enormous time and resources in a campaign to politically isolate us, painting a distorted picture of our nation to our neighbouring countries, the continent as a whole and to the international community," the president said.

The president thanked former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and his administration for initiating court proceedings against Kenya in defence of Somalia's maritime border in 2014.

The UN's top court on Tuesday awarded Somalia control of most of a potential oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean. The decision was rejected by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X