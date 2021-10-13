Somalia: Kenya Rejects ICJ Ruling Over Maritime Border Dispute With Somalia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled largely in favour of Somalia in its dispute with Kenya, setting a sea boundary in part of the Indian Ocean.

The new boundary drawn by the International Court of Justice mostly followed a line proposed by Somalia, attributing to it several offshore oil blocks claimed by Kenya.

The court found that Kenya which did secure some territory beyond the Somalia proposal had failed to prove there was an established sea boundary between the states, which would have given it a greater portion of the disputed territory.

In a four-page statement released last tonight, President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta rejected the ICJ's verdict in the Somalia-Kenya maritime dispute.

"At the outset, Kenya wishes to indicate that it rejects in totality and does not recognize the findings in the decision." President Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta stated Kenya will not recognize the court's findings and this ruling will strain relations between Kenya and Somalia.

Kenya previously accused the International Court of Justice of bias and said it will not accept the ruling. The case concerned a 38,000 sq mile (100,000 sq km) triangle in the Indian Ocean that is thought to be rich in oil and gas.

The dispute has been at the heart of a diplomatic row between the two east African neighbours.