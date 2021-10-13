Egypt Reports 857 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 12/10/2021 that 857 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak in the country began to 314,116.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 39 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 17,765.

As many as 419 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 264,764 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA