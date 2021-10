Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) recorded on Tuesday 12/10/2021

a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Crete island at 11:25 a.m.

The Island is located 460 km away from the Egyptian coastal city of Marsa Matrouh.

The tremor was felt in Egypt and it coincided with the anniversary of a destructive earthquake that hit Egypt on the same day in 1992.

Egypt Today