Egypt: IDSC - Egypt Highest African, Arab Country Spending On Social Protection

The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said on Tuesday 12/10/2021 Egypt is the highest African and Arab country spending on social protection.

In an infograph, IDSC noted that the government is keen on providing care to the most needy segments and offering aid to them through several social protection programs, including "Takafol w Karama" and "Decent Life".

The volume of the government's expenditure on the social protection programs, except for health care, recorded 9.5% of the GDP, according to a report released by the International Labor Organization (ILO).