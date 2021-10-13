Egypt: The Fifth Edition of the El Gouna Film Festival

The activities of the fifth edition of El Gouna Film Festival will be launched from 14-22 October 2021 in El Gouna, with the participation of 44 countries presenting 80 films, of the most important and latest Arab and international productions.

The festival's program

The festival's program consists of the three official competitions (Feature Narrative Competition, Feature Documentary Competition and Short Film Competition), the Official Selection out of Competition and Special Presentations.

Awards

GFF increased the value of awards bestowed this year up to US $224.000, along with trophies to the winners of the competitive sections.

This year, GFF introduces another regular annual feature of its awards. Jury members will consider inspirational films across all sections that share knowledge and/or raise awareness on issues related to the environment, ecology or wildlife, as well as their sustainability and importance. The winning film will receive El Gouna Green Star, certificate and a cash prize of US $10,000.

CineGouna platform continues its role in supporting young filmmakers and offers prizes of $250,000 for the winning projects in the development stage and the winning films in the post-production stage. This is through two programmes, the first of which is CineGouna Springboard and CineGouna Bridge, which provide opportunities for filmmakers to learn and participate through material and in-kind prizes, filmmaking workshops, panel discussions and round table talks, in addition to lectures by film industry experts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year, the festival will screen 37 feature narrative films in all sections of the fifth session, in addition to 16 feature narrative films in the official competition, and another two within animation films. It, also, screens 15 feature documentary films including 10 in the official competition. It, also, shows 3 feature films for a world premiere.

The competing films represent 36 countries, namely Jordan, Spain, Australia, Estonia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Italy, Brazil, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Denmark, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, China, France, Finland, Croatia, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lebanon, Hungary, Egypt, Morocco, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Norway, India, Netherlands, USA , Greece.

The festival also screens 23 short films, and two animation films, and presents 5 short films as world premieres, and two films as international premieres for the first time. The competing films represent 22 countries: Argentina, Jordan, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Russia, Singapore Switzerland, China, France, Palestine, Canada, Kosovo, Hungary, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Greece.

The special presentations program includes 6 films from 6 countries: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Norway.

The total number of countries participating in the festival is 44, while the world and international premieres in this session are 10.

List of international films participating in the festival: