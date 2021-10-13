Nigeria: Islamic School Corporal Punishment - Justice Haroon Heads 10-Member Probe Team

Ilorin — Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, has named 10 prominent Muslim scholars, community leaders and government officials to investigate the circumstances leading to the recent excessive flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement yesterday by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Rafiu Ajakaye, the committee was given one week to submit its report, beginning from its first sitting.

According to the statement, the committee is to be chaired by retired Justice Idris Haroon.

Other members are Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa'adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; Prof. Hamzat Abdulraheem; Prof Badmus Yusuf; Prof. Ali Agan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; and Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi.

Also included are Hajia Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria, Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr AbdulHameed Sanni (Secretary).

The statement informed that "the terms of reference of the committee include to meet with the affected students, their parents, and the school authorities on the circumstances around the corporal punishments meted to them following the students' organisation and participation in a birthday party;

"Alleged consumption of liquor and publication of the video footage of same on the social media; review the reward and disciplinary methods in such schools; and make recommendations to the government on how to prevent a recurrence of such in the state."

Recall that a video of five students of the Arabic school, including a lady being brutally flogged with long canes by their tutors went viral at the weekend eliciting outrage from Nigerians who watched the video clips.

State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa'adatu Modibbo had on Sunday led a delegation to the school where the school head was immediately suspended for investigation to commence in the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria