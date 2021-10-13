Nigeria: Govt Not Sincere On Promises Made - Resident Doctors

Ibadan — THE National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, yesterday, lampooned the Federal Government for not being sincere with the promises it made during negotiations it had, while the association was on strike.

Chairman of the association in Oyo State, Dr. Temitope Hussain, said this during the Nigerian Medical Association's Physician week, held at the University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan.

Hussain said: "We just suspended our strike and some of the promises the government made have not been fulfilled.

"For example, the MRTS that was said to have been paid, less than 60 per cent of doctors have received the MRTS and it is very disheartening that in spite of all the promises the government made, they've still not been able to resolve the matters we presented before them.

"As we speak, for instance at the University College Hospital, about 200 of our members are still being owed salaries up to five months though they've been captured on the IPPIS platform, they've still not been paid and some of the matters such as hazard allowance have not been resolved.

"Though we've called off our strike in good fate, the Federal Government has not done the needful in acceding to the demands that we made.

"We are still currently working and hoping that the federal government will do what they say they would do.

"We're not happy but we're still working, hoping and appealing that the government do the needful.

"Our requests are specific and they've not been met. Out of all the things we requested, Maybe about one of them has been done.

"So we can confidently say that the government has not been sincere with us."

Vanguard News Nigeria