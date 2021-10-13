Zimbabwe: 'Be Mindful of Natural Disasters', CPU Warns Communities

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has urged communities to be mindful of natural disasters in their areas and have a plan on how to reduce and mitigate their impacts.

The Unit encouraged the communities while celebrating the International Day for Disaster Reduction which is held annually on October 13.

The International Day for Disaster Reduction is a celebration of how communities are reducing their risks to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of disaster risk reduction.

This year's commemorations are being held under the theme, "Multiple hazards are best managed in a devolved environment."

CPU said disaster risk assessments, education and awareness are important elements in reducing potential losses due to disasters.

"Every individual, household and community should understand disaster risks in their areas and plan how to reduce and mitigate their impacts," said the Unit in a statement.

"It is important that we collectively take concrete actions to understand these hazards, address vulnerabilities and make development plans that take these risks into account. Any disaster occurrences happen in one community or the other hence, communities are the first responders. The capacitation of devolved structures is key to disaster risk management."

Zimbabwe is vulnerable to a number of hazards both human-induced and natural. Natural hazards include cyclones, landslides, drought, flooding, human and livestock epidemics, pandemics such as Covid-19 and lightning to mention some.

The most common weather-related hazards are cyclones, droughts, floods, and related epidemics and landslides.