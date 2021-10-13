Zimbabwe: Spike in Human-Wildlife Conflict Worries Environmentalists

Pixabay
...
13 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Environmentalists are worried by the increase in human-wildlife conflicts in the country saying there is a need to ensure positive coexistence between people and wild animals in the interest of human and environmental wellbeing.

To date, over 40 people have been killed by wild animals across the country since January this year, while several others were injured.

Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association legal officer Mr Nqobizitha Ndlovu said communities and their leaders should come together and address these human-wildlife conflicts.

"It is now a national problem from 2016 up to date. There has been a huge rise in terms of people and livestock as well as crop damage and loss," he said.

Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe, however, is largely attributed to a growing human population that has led to diminishing natural habitat for wildlife.

Recently, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said overpopulation of elephants and a general increase in wildlife numbers are increasing the chances of human-animal contact and raises the chances that more people will be killed or injured.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X