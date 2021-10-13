Zimbabwe: Spike in Human-Wildlife Conflict Worries Environmentalists

Environmentalists are worried by the increase in human-wildlife conflicts in the country saying there is a need to ensure positive coexistence between people and wild animals in the interest of human and environmental wellbeing.

To date, over 40 people have been killed by wild animals across the country since January this year, while several others were injured.

Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association legal officer Mr Nqobizitha Ndlovu said communities and their leaders should come together and address these human-wildlife conflicts.

"It is now a national problem from 2016 up to date. There has been a huge rise in terms of people and livestock as well as crop damage and loss," he said.

Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe, however, is largely attributed to a growing human population that has led to diminishing natural habitat for wildlife.

Recently, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said overpopulation of elephants and a general increase in wildlife numbers are increasing the chances of human-animal contact and raises the chances that more people will be killed or injured.