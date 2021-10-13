Zimbabwe: Gems Captain Kwangwa Back At Surrey Storm

13 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE senior netball national team captain Felisitus Kwangwa is set to make a return to the Vitality Netball Superleague as English side, Surrey Storm, have re-assigned her for the 2022 season.

The club announced the development today.

According to the club's official website, Surrey Storm coach Mikki Austin said they pleased to have Kwangwa back at the club.

"We are really pleased to welcome Felisitus back to Surrey Storm.

"An athlete that really grew into her role here last season and relished being part of the VNSL environment. We look forward to welcoming Felisitus back into the fold and having her in duck egg blue," Austin.

