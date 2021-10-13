Zimbabwe: Burl, Raza Blasts Light Up EPL

ZIMBABWEAN cricketers Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza put up commendable individual performances with the bat at the just-ended Everest Premier League in Nepal.

The duo, however, returned home empty-handed after their teams fell short in Nepal's franchise T20 cricket tournament.

The Chevrons all-rounders topped the tables for the most sixes struck at the tournament, after scoring 12 apiece. But Burl's team, Kathmandu Kings XI, finished third at the six-team event while Raza's Biratnagar Warriors were last.

The tournament was won by Chitwan Tigers, who beat Pokhara Rhinos by four wickets in the final. Burl, who had two half centuries in five innings, was the second leading scorer at the tournament with 138 runs. Raza also made the top 10 with 129 runs.

"Thank you so much Nepal for having me. Loved my time experiencing the beauty of the country. Loved my time with my team Kathmandu Kings. Can't wait to come back next year," tweeted Burl.