Zimbabwe: Dumpsite Threatens Railway Line

A railway line in Mufakose, Harare is fast being turned into a dumpsite, with fears that it will distract the movement of the Zupco Passenger train if garbage dumping is not stopped.

Local residents blamed the mushrooming of the dumpsites in the area to the MDC-A-led Harare City Council's failure to collect refuse.

Our news crew visited the area where it observed that garbage threatening to spill over onto the railway line around Mufakose High 1 surroundings.

The dumped garbage stretches for about 20 metres with a high risk of expansion as fresh mounds of refuse continue to be dumped.

Mufakose resident, Mrs Pauline Masendu said the local authority was collecting garbage at least once in three months.

"Authorities should intervene urgently especially at the dumpsite being created along the railway line. This calls for serious concern since the train comes daily. Garbage is all over the railway line," she said.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Mr Michael Chideme blamed the poor refuse collection on mechanical faults their refuse trucks are experiencing.

"We always collect garbage but at times, we face challenges with our old garbage trucks which constantly break down," he said.