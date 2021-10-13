Tanzania: Tales Around Butchering of City's Executive Officer

Dar es Salaam — Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested three suspects in efforts to come to the bottom of a grisly killing of a street executive officer in the city.

Kelvin Mowo, who was executive officer for Mbezi Msumi Street in Dar es Salaam, was butchered at around 11:50am on Monday while working on a dispute as part his routine duties at his office.

When The Citizen visited the Mbezi Msumi Street office yesterday, a number of people were still going in and out of the area, trying to come to terms with what had happened there.

"He died in a very cruel manner that it is difficult to comprehend," said a member of the Mbezi Msumi Street leadership team on the ruling CCM's ticket, Mr Hamad Mawa.

He described Kelvin as a young man who loved his job and one who wanted to bring development to the area and end land conflicts.

"He would not hesitate to seek advice from me whenever he needed it. He was loved by many during the short time that he worked with us here. I'm not sure if we will find another person like him," he said, adding that the murder would not have occurred had there been a police post nearby.

Narrating, the chairman for Mbezi Msumi Street, Mr Ismail Agustino, said on the fateful day, Mr Mowo arrived at his office at around 9:30am.

"He came to my office and we exchanged greetings. He asked me to help in settling a dispute after one resident had complained to him that his steel bars had been stolen from his construction site," he explained.

Before working on the issue, he said, the leaders at Mbezi Msumi received another case, this time, involving illegal sand mining.

Mr Mowo, said Mr Agustino, told members of the Mbezi Msumi Street leadership team to go and work on the sand mining case so that the duo (Kelvin and Agustino) could proceed with settling the case involving the stolen steel bars.

"We had agreed to leave the office together and go to the site where the steel bars had been stolen. But, Kelvin said he had an urgent report to write first regarding residents who were engaged in community policing.

"It was while we were returning from the steel bars site that we received a phone call that many people had gathered at the office," he said.

An eye witness, Ziana Mohammed, said she had gone to the office to get an introduction letter to take to the Police so she could report on a theft that had happened in her home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While inside the office, waiting for a letter from Mr Kelvin, four young men arrived wanting to also receive the services from the same person [Kelvin].

After a time, explained Ms Mohammed, one of them complained that their turn was taking too long.

"At that time, Kelvin allowed them in even as it emerged they had to wait for one lady who had informed them that she would arrive at the office in ten minutes," she explained.

Then, suddenly, one of the four struck Kelvin with a sharp object causing blood to gush out freely in the office.

"After the incident, three of the four started running away but the one who had struck Kelvin with a sharp object walked away slowly without showing any fear. I called for help but my blood pressure rose suddenly causing me to faint," she said.

An eye witness, who preferred not to be named, said Kelvin was to work on a dispute involving a plot that was sold to two customers by a broker.

He said the one who was being awaited by the four young men was a witness in the dispute. Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Jumanne Muliro said the law enforcers had gathered information that it was one of the four people that had struck Kelvin with a sharp object.

"He died due to excessive loss of blood after the incident. We have arrested three people in connection with the killing. The three would be thoroughly interrogated. They would appear in court as soon as possible," he said.