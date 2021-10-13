Liberia: LNP Officer Gets 25 Years Imprisonment

According to our correspondent in Nimba County, a senior police officer is expected to be sentenced to 25 ears jail for killing a motorcyclist.

The Deputy Police Commander of the Ganta detachment of the Liberia National Police in Nimba County Sgt. Sensee Kowo was expected to be sent to jail on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 to 25 years by the 8th judiciary circuit court in that county.

His guilty verdict comes out when he, Sgt. Kowo's allegedly choked an 18-year-old motorcyclist Samuel Selleh to death. The correspondent said, the LNP Commander of that detachment, Commissioner Augustine Leo Warri, said the 18-year old Motorcyclist who is a resident of the Peace Community in Ganta, died after a tussle with Commander Kowo.

From the preliminary investigation, Sgt. Kowo said that he entered into arguments with some young men around the Jackie Guest House in Ganta during the late evening hours of Sunday, March 8, 2021 after he was called by private security guards assigned there to go and help them get rid of the young people who were in the constant habit of consuming illegal drugs in the vicinity of the guest house.

According to him, the deceased did not die as a result of the tussle, but rather from the stones that were thrown by his colleagues who went in his defense. That he did not use.

The Nimba Commissioner said the LNP takes the situation "very seriously" and will ensure an impartial investigation as the situation has the propensity to soil the hard-earned reputation of the Liberia National Police if not handled properly.

The head of the Nimba Chapter of the Federation of Motor and Tricycle Union of Liberia (FMTUL), Mr. Tony S. Gbeanquoi, called on motorcyclists in the county to exercise restraint as the police look into the issue.

The body of Selleh was deposited at the Gompa Funeral Home in Ganta by authorities of the LNP to be preserved as an investigation into the matter continues.