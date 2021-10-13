Namibia: Shack Dwellers Build Another 32 Houses At Coast

THANKS to the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), 32 low-cost houses are being built at Swakopmund, which will soon become home to families who have been living in shacks.

The groundbreaking of the latest set of houses was done on Friday on land between the Hanganeni and DRC informal settlements.

The SDFN is a network of saving groups in Namibia organised in more than 916 different groups, with more than 28 000 members countrywide.

Established in 1998, they have saved over N$32,5 million and have built more than 7 000 houses in Namibia.

The Erongo region has 206 groups with 6 558 members, and 714 houses have been constructed in the region.

Swakopmund will soon have 66 fully constructed SDFN houses.

Heinrich Amushila of the Namibia Housing Action Group, which assists the SDFN, says of the 32 houses being constructed, one house will belong to Standard Bank non-clerical staff at the Swakopmund branch.

This will be the first house for Standard Bank's non-clerical staff members.

Of the remaining 31 houses, 16 are funded through the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and 15 are funded through the SDFN's revolving fund.

The land was allocated to the federation by the Swakopmund municipality in 2018.

Federation members paid for the land survey, and serviced the land.

Members will also build their own houses.

Johanna Nembungu, the SDFN's coordinator for the Erongo region, at the groundbreaking ceremony said the one bedroom houses cost N$50 000, of which members pay back N$500 per month at a minimal interest rate of 0,5% over 11 years.

"People need houses. They are tired of living in shacks. Covid also threatened our progress as people were afraid to come out and work, but we put our heads down and pushed forward," she said.

Erongo governor Neville Andre said the SDFN is a model that deserves attention for its cost-effectiveness, and the fact that construction is done expediently without compromising on quality.

"The initiative has really changed the lives of many of our people across the country. I am very proud that the private sector is complementing the government's agenda for proper and decent housing for all its citizens," he said.

"Our resources as the government will never be enough to address all of society's needs," he said.

Swakopmund alone has a backlog of 17 000 houses.

Andre applauded the federation for its commitment and contribution to providing affordable housing and proper sanitation to those in the ultralow and low-income categories.

He urged local authorities in the Erongo region to allocate affordable land to members of the SDFN.