Namibia: Farmers Await Passing of Land Bill

THE agricultural union is eagerly awaiting the completion and implementation of the land bill that the government is working on, in the hope that it will eliminate uncertainty over land reform and ownership.

This was said by NAU president Piet Gouws at the union's annual congress held under the theme 'Changing the Shape of My World', which also marked its 75th anniversary.

The congress, which is normally held over two days in October, was split into smaller regional meetings, ending with the Windhoek meeting held on Friday, in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Gouws said the union continues to support, albeit with reservations, the government's land reform goal of acquiring 10 million hectares for title deeds holders and five million hectares for resettlement by 2030.

"Our willingness is confirmed by more than 800 farms currently available for trading," he said.

"We hope that the selected farmers will benefit from this and deliver responsible, efficient and increased production, and also contribute to the gross domestic product (GDP), job creation as well as rural economic revival."

He told congress land tax assessments have been outstanding for the past four years while landowners have about eight years of debilitating drought behind them, followed by a pandemic, so it will be difficult to settle these bills.

"We will strive to negotiate for possible instalment terms given the emergency marketing, erosion of livestock and current negative cash flow prevailing in agricultural circles."

Gouws said with the financial year ending on 28 February, which is in the middle of the rainy season, this complicates decision-making around finances and tax management.

He said the union was taking seriously agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein's challenge for NAU to increase the GDP of agriculture and grow agriculture as a stabilising sector in Namibia's economy.

"Human-wildlife conflict due to elephants and predators is a sensitive issue. This is a major challenge for producers because they struggle to absorb large-scale damage and losses and at the same time make an increased contribution to production, rural development and growth."

Wildlife and conservation legislation is a source of concern, as is the impact of the government's elephant draft management plan on commercial agriculture.

"However, we appreciate the ministry of environment, which, despite international as well as local pressure groups, wishes to address the conflict situation through the sale of identified elephant herds," he added.

He castigated those who start veld fires through negligence, as they destroyed thousands of hectares of precious pasture, disrupted relationships among neighbours and put production conditions under pressure.

The causes of fires include negligence in the work situation, non-compliance with charcoal regulations and, in many cases, reckless thoughtlessness.

Addressing the same meeting, the chairman of the Livestock Producers Organisation (LPO), Thinus Pretorius, said given that agriculture supports more than 70% of the population in one way or another, the industry is a core pillar in the country's economy.

"As we saw in 2020, agriculture as an industry performed relatively well in the bizarre shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the official figures of the Namibian Statistics Agency, agriculture's contribution to GDP grew from 4,5% in 2019 to almost 6,6% in 2020. Primary livestock production accounted for more than 55% of this figure," he said.

Grazing conditions in the country have improved dramatically, with the exception of the north-west and deep south, he said.

"The herd-building process, which started in 2020, will continue as funding becomes available. Unfortunately, this is a slow and arduous process. Prices for small stock as well as large stock are good, and the market is relatively lively."

Pretorius said regenerative agriculture, a project of the LPO, has also experienced challenges as a result of the pandemic, but they expect it will become an indispensable part of the future to make farming competitive again and also to keep pace with global activities.

The LPO chairman said they have been trying for several years to get the small stock marketing scheme abolished.

"Although the scheme has not yet been officially abolished, we managed to include the idea of abolishment in the proposals submitted to the minister of agriculture, via the Meat Board and Monassa report.

"However, the law has yet to be annulled by parliament, but we trust that our voice has been heard after 16 years," Pretorius said, adding that the challenges in the large stock value chain are enormous and have the potential not only to bring the entire industry to a catastrophic standstill.

He said efforts to maintain Namibia's status as a disease-free zone are under sustained pressure from several quarters. Controlling foot-and-mouth disease is becoming a significant problem due to the porous borders with neighbouring countries and the lack of control over movement of livestock from there.

The status of the cordon fence is threatened by elephants that break this line on a daily basis.

"The years-long successful conservation of the elephants is turning into a conservation embarrassment.

"What is extremely worrying is that although the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism acknowledges that this is a significant problem, no concrete actions are being taken to control the problem," he added.

