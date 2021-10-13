South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Extension of National State of Disaster

press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until 15 November 2021, in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

The decision to extend the state of national disaster follows consultations with relevant stakeholders and Cabinet approval. The extension takes into account the need to continue observing all non-pharmacetical interventions against Covid and increasing vaccinations as part of contingency measures being undertaken to mitigate against its impact.

We remain committed to saving lives and ensuring that more people get vaccinated as it is the only way that we can safely open the economy and go back to our normal lives.