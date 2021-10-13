South Africa: Commission Investigates Elgin Fruit Juice for Supply of Unsafe Goods

13 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Elgin Fruit Juice (PTY) LTD, following a recent recall of 100% apple juice by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods and Woolworths.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza said that based on information provided to the NCC, the Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that Elgin Fruit Juice, the supplier of 100% Apple Juice Concentrate, supplied goods that are unsafe or pose a potential risk to the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mabuza said the investigation will help the NCC understand the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk to the public.

"The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) emphasises that every consumer has a right to receive goods that are safe and of good quality. If the investigation reveals that Elgin Fruit Juice (PTY) LTD contravened the provisions of the CPA, the Commission will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal where we will be praying for an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1 000 000, whichever is the greater.

"The purpose and policy of the CPA amongst others, is to promote fair business practices while protecting consumers and ensuring that consumers enjoy their right to safe and good quality goods.

"We will not allow a situation where the health of consumers is compromised," Mabuza said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X