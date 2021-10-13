South Africa: Ex-Crime Intelligence Officer Guilty of Corruption

A former police crime intelligence officer in the Eastern Cape has been has found guilty of corruption.

In a statement, provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said: "During May 2013, information was received by the East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation team that Khangelani Ngejane, then a member of the Crime Intelligence Division in Mount Frere, was extorting money from a State witness, claiming that the murder case she was acquitted on by virtue of being a State witness was reinstated."

Mgolodela said Ngejane, 52, further claimed that he was assigned to investigate the case.

"He demanded R20 000 from the witness to make the said case docket disappear. The witness paid R5 000 and agreed to pay the balance in instalments.

"After paying the first instalment, the witness decided to lodge a criminal complaint with the East London Serious Corruption Investigation team."

Mgolodela said in the second instance, a sting operation was conducted and the trap money was recovered from Ngejane.

"Ngejane was then arrested and released on bail. He was further subjected to an internal disciplinary hearing, which left him jobless."

The ex-officer was convicted on Tuesday after numerous court appearances. The matter is remanded to 19 October 2021 for sentencing at Lusikisiki Regional Court.