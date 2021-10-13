Egypt: Trade Minister - Developing Dates Sector Paramount Priority

13 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Niven Gamea said Wednesday that developing the dates sector in Egypt tops her ministry's priorities during the current phase.

In a statement, the minister said a strategy is underway to develop this important sector with the aim of putting Egypt on the world map of date manufacturers as it ranks first in the world in terms of producing dates.

She pointed out that the proceedings of the first Egyptian forum for marketing dates will kick off in Kharga city on Saturday for three days under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The minister added that the forum also aims at encouraging the producers to increase date production and exports to regional and international markets.

