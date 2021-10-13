Egypt: Dollar Price Stable At Egypt's Major Banks

13 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The US dollar exchange rate was stable at the start of Wednesday's transactions at Egypt's major banks.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate remained stable, recording EGP 15.64 for buying and EGP 15.74 for selling.

The dollar rate also registered EGP 15.66 for buying and EGP 15.76 for selling at HSBC, BLOM Bank Egypt, Credit Agricole and the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 15.65 for buying and EGP 15.77 for selling.

The euro price registered EGP 18.03 for buying and EGP 18.18 for selling at the Banque Misr and the NBE.

At the CIB, the euro price was EGP 18.05 for buying and EGP 18.21 for selling.

Meanwhile, the pound sterling registered EGP 21.23 for buying and EGP 21.43 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 4.18 for buying and EGP 4.19 for selling.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X