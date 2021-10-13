Libya: Lebanon's PM Witnesses Signing of Deal to Develop Tripoli Port With Arab Contractors

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement to develop and complete the infrastructure of Lebanon's Tripoli port.

The project is carried out by the Egyptian Arab Contractors Company, which has won a bid to overhaul the port and its facilities.

The signing ceremony was attended by Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Elwi and a host of respective officials of the company and the Lebanese port.

The project, which is funded with $87 million by the Islamic Development Bank, is part of Egypt's financial and technical aid provided to the Lebanese ports sector after the blast that destroyed Beirut port on August 4, 2020.