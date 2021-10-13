Libya: Lebanon's PM Witnesses Signing of Deal to Develop Tripoli Port With Arab Contractors

13 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement to develop and complete the infrastructure of Lebanon's Tripoli port.

The project is carried out by the Egyptian Arab Contractors Company, which has won a bid to overhaul the port and its facilities.

The signing ceremony was attended by Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Elwi and a host of respective officials of the company and the Lebanese port.

The project, which is funded with $87 million by the Islamic Development Bank, is part of Egypt's financial and technical aid provided to the Lebanese ports sector after the blast that destroyed Beirut port on August 4, 2020.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X