Egypt: PM Attends Signing Cooperation Protocol Between Education, Justice Ministries

13 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli attended on Wednesday the signing ceremony of a cooperation protocol between the education and the justice ministries to benefit from the Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB).

The protocol was signed by Justice Minister Omar Marwan and Education Minister Tareq Shawqi, who is the president of the EKB.

Under the protocol, the two ministries will promote cooperation in the education domain and exchange expertise and information with a view to developing scientific research.

Following the signing ceremony, the justice minister said that the protocol aims at providing judges with online access to references and helping researchers in the judicial and legislative fields to continue their post-graduate studies.

For his part, the education minister said that under the protocol, the EKB will provide the justice ministry with a large database and online access to quality research and educational resources, including eBooks, periodicals and media.

