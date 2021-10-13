Ghana: Diaspora Urged to Continue Investing in Ghana

Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has encouraged the Diaspora to continue to invest in Africa, especially Ghana, to improve on their economies.

He said Ghana was positioned to provide trade access and facilitation to any diaspora investor who wanted to invest in the economy.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah, who is also the High Commissioner to the Republic of Ireland, was speaking at the virtual maiden Ghana Diaspora Investment Meeting-UK 2021, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

It was on the theme: "Increasing Diaspora Direct Investment to Ghana: Exploring Opportunities, Navigating Hurdles."

The investment meeting was organised on the sidelines of the Africa Financial Services Investment Conference - Investing in Africa Conference, being held at the Waldorf Hilton in London.

This forms part of the Trade and Investment Mission to the United Kingdom by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.

It is to increase diaspora investment in Ghana through fostering an enabling business environment to engage and mobilise entrepreneurs and investors in the UK to work with Ghanaian businesses in support of sustainable investment, enterprise development, and job creation activities in Ghana.

He said the Ghanaian economy offers one of the highest return on investment in areas of manufacturing, healthcare services and energy.

The High Commissioner said Africa-Diaspora investment was key to the developmental journey of Africa, hence the need for those experiences and skills to propel that agenda.

"Diasporans are welcomed to join in the contribution to foster and sustain African's integration," he added.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was creating a whole narrative for the Diasporas to collaborate with their African business partners, Ghana as the gateway.

"It appears that on all fronts Ghana stands as an attractive and preferred investment destination in Africa," he said.

Madam Baroness Kate Hoey, the United Kingdom's Trade Envoy to Ghana, said the UK was committed to supporting Ghana in green financing. GNA