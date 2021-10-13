Ghana: Redefine Leadership to Ensure Conducive Environment-CBOD

Senyo Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), has pointed out that it is important to redefine leadership as a call to serve and ensure a conducive environment for a better citizen experience.

He explained that a reorientation of public servants towards better service delivery was key to fostering an enabling environment for economic growth and national development.

"People will easily forget what you give them but will hardly forget how you make them feel, and that is important in our entire governance structure because through multiple means, we see the experience that other citizens and other nations have, so the expectations of the government and the public service is going to get higher," Mr Hosi cautioned.

Addressing members of the Customer Experience Professionals-Ghana Conference in Accra, he decried that the more the citizenry got frustrated the only thing you got at some point was a revolt and reiterated the role of the ordinary Ghanaian, who must first understand that the authority for governance emanated from them.

"The need to develop, strengthen, change the perceptions and behaviour of Ghanaians towards citizen experience while the government realigns itself with making the country a better place and everybody has a role to play in customer experience.

"We as citizens have a very unique relationship with the entire experience because we are shareholders of the entity called Ghana, and at the same time, are also customers to the people we appoint to actually serve us including those with the mandate to administer public goods and services," Mr Hosi averred. -myjoyonline.com