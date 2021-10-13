Ghana: GFA Congress Rescheduled to Oct 28

13 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled the 27th Ordinary Session of Congress to Thursday, October 28.

The event, slated for 9am, will be heldat the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

The decision comes after the GFA initially served Notice of Congress to all members on October 4, 2021

In accordance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes, the formal Convocation of Congress (which contains the Agenda, the Activity Report, Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report and any other relevant documents) shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of Congress at least seven (7) days before Thursday, October 28, 2021.

