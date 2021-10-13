Ghana: CSIR-CRI Organises Capacity Building Workshop for Sweet Potato Farmers in Asesewa

13 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo, Asesewa

The Upper ManyaKrobo District Office of the Department of Agriculture in collaborating with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - Crop Research Institute (CSIR- CRI) has organised a day's capacity building workshop for sweet potato farmers at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing the knowledge base and skills of the farmers on the new ways of farming to increase productivity.

It was also to introduce to them some new varieties of sweet potato.

The participants, numbering about 30 were drawn from various sweet potato growing communities such as AkorkormaSisi, AkrusuSaisi, Puorkper and AkatengManya, all in the district.

Taking them through the new ridge and mound methods of cultivation, a technical officer at CRI, Joseph Awoodzi, said the two are best in recent times and must be taken seriously to increase their yields.

He said with the ridge method, it takes about 13,333 vines on an acre of land while the mound method gives about 8,666 planting points on an acre of land.

This, MrAwoodzi said, was a clear manifestation that these new methods produce more yields than the old flat method.

He reminded the farmers of the Recover -Up System in preventing diseases and pests from attacking their farms.

A Director at the CSIR, KwadwoAdofo, who introduced the variety of potato called Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) known locally as "Apomoden" to the farmers said it is quick profit yielding as it takes only three months to mature for harvesting.

He said it also contains all the nutrients and vitamins needed for healthy human growth.

The Upper ManyaKrobo District Director of the Department of Agriculture, Hilary Alagbo, entreated the participants to take what they learnt at the workshop seriously and also help to impart the knowledge acquired unto others who couldn't make it to the workshop.

By so doing, there would always be production available to take care of the high demands for sweet potatoes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X