Ghana: Govt, 2 Others Launch Housing Scheme for Civil Servants ,Govt Workers in Accra

A housing scheme to help civil servants and government workers to own their own houses has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed Civil Servants and Government Workers Housing Package, the scheme is under the Planned City Extension Project, which is meant to address the growing housing deficit in the country.

Under the scheme, civil servants and government workers can own either a one bedroom semi-detached, which can be extended to two bedrooms or a two-bedroom semi-detached house, which can be extended to three bedrooms.

Under the project, workers are required to pay within 25 years.

It is an initiative of UN Habitat, Cities and Habitats, the Government of Ghana and the Ningo Prampram District Assembly.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, the Project Manager of the Planned City Extension Project, Mr Daniel Ohene Aidoo said the housing scheme was "a lifeline package for government workers to own houses."

He said the scheme was also meant to assist civil servants and government workers to own their own houses with a flexible payment plan.

He said the project would go a long way to help address the growing housing deficit and challenge in the country.

The country's housing deficit is estimated to be more than 2.5 million housing units and would require more houses to be built annually to deal with the challenge.

Mr Aidoo observed that some civil servants retired without a house due to financial difficulties and poor conditions of service.

"The recent statistics on housing by the 2021 Housing and Population Census confirm the housing challenge in the country," he said.

Mr Aidoo said the project was focused on the low to middle income bracket.

He said there were calls from people all over the country to join the scheme.

Outlining the eligibility criteria, Mr Aidoo said one had to be a government worker and must join a co-operative group.

He said after signing on, one must pay 20 per cent of the cost of the house before he or she can move in.

"After signing on to the scheme,the houses will be ready within four years," he said.

The former District Chief Executive of Ningo Prampram, Jonathan Paanii Doku, said the project started around 2015.

He said the project was to address congestion in Accra and Tema and the haphazard way in which people build.

Mr Doku said the project was a special venture for people to own a house.

He said all the necessary infrastructure had been provided for the community.

Mr Doku urged all civil servants and government workers to take advantage of the programme to acquire their own houses.

The Deputy Registrar in charge of Human Resource of Department of Co-operatives, William Kwashie Darkie, pledged his outfit's support to make the programme succeed.

He said the payment plan was flexible and affordable.