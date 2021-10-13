Ghana: 2000 Fans to Watch Hearts Vs Wydadclash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval to admit 2,000 spectators for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021/22 match between Hearts of Oak and WAC of Morocco.

A CAF letter to the GFA, reiterated that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors.

It, however, added that it has taken the decision to exceptionally grant the GFA and Hearts request after analyzing and assessing the safety and security situation at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 2,000 spectators given that the National Safety and Security Officer (Julius Ben Emunah) and Club Safety and Security Officer will coordinate all safety measures on the aforementioned match."

"We kindly ask your cooperation to fully comply with the above decision, while noting that in case of non-respect, your federation will be subject to disciplinary sanctions by CAF", Raul Chipenda Development Director stated in the letter.