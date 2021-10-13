Liberia: LFA Moves League Opener to November

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association LFA has rescheduled the super cup match between LPRC Oilers and Monrovia Club Breweries to the 31 of October.

In the female version Determine Girls FC will face Earth Angeles FC on the same day October 31,2021.

The match which serves as the curtain raiser to the LFA season was initially scheduled for October 24 in Buchanan.

LFA president Mustapha Raji said the game is being push to October 31 because Liberian champions LPRC Oilers will be in CAF champions' league action in Morocco around October 24.

The game will take place at the Doris Williams stadium in Buchanan.

Due to the rescheduling of the super cup match the kickoff to the 2021 /2022 league season has being push to the weekend of November 2 and 3.

Meanwhile the oldest football club in Liberia Invincible eleven (IE) have been readmitted to the LFA first division league.

LFA president Mustapha Raji said IE have taken BYC slot in the first division.

IE were relegated to the third division two seasons ago and have struggled to return to top flat football, but now have the chance to play in the top league again after acquiring BYC' s slot.

This means the yellow boys will mark their return to top-flight football with a tricky match against LISCR FC at the ATS on November 3.