Liberia: "Appoint Coach Keita As Interim Coach" Wleh Bedell Admonishes the Liberia Football Association

Monrovia — Liberia football analyst Wleh Bedell has urged the Liberia football Association to replace coach Peter Butler with an interim coach.

According to the Liberian football sports writer, the English man has failed Liberia since taking over the national team.

Butler was given the mandate to qualify Lone Star to the Nations Cup and World Cup but the from the look of things the Red White and Blue is far from making it to the World Cup after losing back-to-back to Cape Verde which has placed Lone Star at the bottom of the table with two games remaining.

In a Facebook post, Bedell said it is time the FA look at ending Butler's contract to protect the image of the country.

"It's now glaring that Peter Butler and co. have failed in taking the Lone Star to the play-offs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier which would have them face a 180-minute test with one of the ten group winners for qualification to the Qatar football jamboree.

"While the team is left with its final two matches against Central African Republic and Nigeria at home, it is unrealistic for Lone Star faithful to nurse any hope of qualification over group leaders Nigeria Super Eagles as the nation's pride and joy are deeply rooted at the bottom of the group.

"Butler might resign to avoid the sack as he would look out for another employer and as a way forward, there is a need for the relevant authorities to appoint National U-15 coach Ansu Keita on an interim basis to end the remaining two fixtures of the World Cup qualifiers."

He further stated that the UEFA license B Coach would be able to unify the team in blending youthful exuberance and experience with the old guards recalled in working with the younger ones at home and abroad as the Lone Star move on something he said if it's done will serve as an antidote in reviving the team for the future.

The long-time sports writers call comes after many stakeholders call on the LFA to sack Butler for his poor run of results.