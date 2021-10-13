Liberia: Government Donates 24,000 Chairs to Public Schools, Fulfilling President Weah's 100,000 Chairs' Promise

Paynesville — The Ministry of Education has turned over 24,000 arm-chairs to public schools across the country ahead of opening of school in November.

On Friday, Education Minister, Prof. Ansu Sonii turned the chairs over to the Montserrado County Education Officer for onward distribution among public schools.

The chairs, according to Minister Sonii, are in fulfillment of President Weah's 100,000 chairs pronouncement for public schools ahead of the new academic year.

President Weah, during his assessment tour to few schools in Montserrado, announced the production of 100,000 arm-chairs by his government to accommodate students, and stop them from sitting on the floor while learning.

According to Prof. Sonii, in fulfillment of the President's promise, the Ministry has prepared 24, 000 chairs as initial distribution to be shared among the 15 counties before school opens in November.

The distribution has begun in Nimba, Grand Bassa and Bong Counties, and due to the bad road condition, the ones for Sinoe has been brought back to Grand Bassa, the Minister said.

"We are up to do the distribution beginning with Montserrado, the planned distributions have already been done and the schools that are in need have been identified," he said.

According to him, all public schools in all parts of Liberia will have their share of the chairs. The Minister also used the occasion to appeal to the District Education Officers (DEOs), County Educations Officers (CEOs) and Principals to take proper care of the chairs to last long.

He emphasized further by calling on DEOs and CEOs to take ownership and responsibility of the chairs to repair broken ones.

He said the distribution exercise is massive and first of its kind in the last ten years in Liberia.