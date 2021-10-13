Liberia: All Set for Free Yamaha Engines Grand Launch

Monrovia — The CDC led government through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA has announced that all is now set for the free distribution of the Japanese Yamaha Motorized Engines to Fisheries Cooperatives across the nine coastal counties.

The motorized engines which arrived at the freeport of Monrovia early this week were Wednesday October 6, 2021 offloaded from four forty foot containers in the compound of NaFAA with the first batch of 400 pieces of the total of 600 expected.

The grand launch of the motorized engines will take in Buchanan city Grand Bassa County on October 23, 2021 with his Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah expected to serve as the Keynote Speaker and Chief Launcher. President Weah is expected during the ceremony to distribute some of the Japanese Yamha Motorized engines to fisheries cooperatives already established in Grand Bassa County.

Addressing a group of Reporters on behave of his Boss Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco in the compound of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA upon the arrival of the four forty foot containers Hon Augustine M. Manoballah, stated that the engines are intended to help 'transform the lives of the local fishermen who have over the past decades have used the paddling canoes to fish thus using a lot of energy and catch limited fish'.

Hon. Manoballah said the outboard engines will be distributed to Liberian Fishermen in Grand Bassa County by President George through their various fisheries cooperative organized with the help of the Cooperative Development Agency CDA.

The NaFAA Deputy for Administration disclosed that the arrival of the engines is a clear manifestation of a promised fulfilled by the CDC led government through president George Manneh weah to the local fishermen who have over the decades used paddling canoes to fish and support their various families.

Hon Manaoballah said "now is the time for the local fishermen to be among those using motorized engines so as to increase their catch, supply more fresh fish to the local markets through the fishmongers (fish-sellers) and give all Liberians the opportunity to consume fish on a daily basic through affordable means".

Hon. Manoballah revealed that "his Excellency President George Manneh Weah is expected on October 23, 2021 lead an array of top government officials in Buchannan City, Grand Bassa for the grand launch of the motorized engines and he is expected serve as the keynote speaker and the chief launcher at the ceremony".

Hon Manoballah furthered that "the pending free distribution of the outboard engines to fisheries cooperatives across Liberia is President George Weah's CDC led government way of transforming the livelihood of local fishermen thus putting them on par with their foreign counterparts".

It can be recalled months ago, NaFAA began the distribution of free thread nets in exchange of rubber nets in Montserrado, Bomi, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties and the exercise is expected to be extended to other coastal counties.

Meanwhile, the following the Grand Bassa grand, the launch National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA will continue the free distribution of the outboard engines to the other established fisheries cooperatives in the remaining eight coastal counties.