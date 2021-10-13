Liberia: National Bureau of Concessions Trains APM Terminals, NPA Staff On Effective Reporting and Monitoring Matrix

Monrovia — The National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) has trained staff of AMP Terminals and the National Port Authority (NPA) on concessions reporting template (CRT) and monitoring matrix.

The objective of the training exercise is to ensure staffers of APM Terminals understand concession reporting and for the NBC to effectively monitor their activities of the institution as per the concession agreement.

Speaking during the start of the workshop on Monday, the Director General of the National Bureau of Concessions, Atty. Edwin N. Dennis said the exercise is to improve the image of both institutions and boost their working relationship.

According to Atty. Dennis, the training will enhance the NBC to effectively do its work; revealing that since the "concession agreement was signed with APM Terminals, it has not been monitored.

Atty. Dennis said the exercise will give government the opportunity to know the level of progress that the APM Terminals has made.

He expressed delight over the manner in which the leadership of both institutions have embraced the process; stressing that the monitoring matrix is to allow concessions understand the breakdown of the concessions.

He noted that NPA, as granting entity for government should be doing certain things as per the agreement.

Said Atty. Dennis, "Our goal at NBC is that agreements are reached and are in compliance with. And in this process we should do that in a friendly manner. The port and the APM Terminals are complimentary institutions for the safety and good health of our economic."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are not just here to be monitoring APM Terminals but to ensure those things that should have been done as per the agreement are implemented. It is most of collaborating partnership that we are building between the two institutions."

"APM Terminal as per the agreement, will now be monitored. To know if they are doing what they supposed to do. We will be checking in with the Port to see what are the problems and what the Port supposed to carry on that they are not."

Adding, "What we are trying to do is to make the concessions understand that they must conform to the laws of Liberia."

Making a brief remark at the start of the two-day event, the Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Bill T. Twehway thanked the APM Terminals for the initiative.

According to Mr. Twehway, it is their hope that at the end of the exercise, there will be new dynamism and new approach amongst the institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the APM Terminals, the General Manager, Jonathan Graham said that the outcome of the workshop is for these institutions to work together in ways that will explore things.

Mr. Graham disclosed that they need to challenge each other in doing what is right; stressing that it needs to be better for everybody, especially for the Liberians consumers.