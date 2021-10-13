Namibia: MTC Mum On Shares Subscription

Yet-to-be-listed Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) is not disclosing how many shares have been subscribed to since the company invited the public to invest in it, but says there are still shares available.

After making an initial offer a listing company usually updates the public on the uptake of shares.

This allows investors to judge whether the hype around the share is real or not, and to consider whether buying such shares are worth the investment.

The Namibian has reached out to MTC since last month, but has not been able to confirm how many shares have been bought.

To date the market remains in the dark on whether there is indeed an appetite for these shares.

The offer to buy MTC shares opened on 20 September with one share going for N$8,50, and a minimum of 200 shares to be bought.

This brings the minimum investment amount to N$1 700.

Investors who would like to buy more than 200 shares would be required to do so in portions of a 100.

Yesterday, MTC's chief of public relations, Tim Ekandjo, presented further uncertainty, citing that despite the high uptake of MTC's shares, which is currently exceeding expectations, there are still enough shares for every Namibian who wishes to buy them.

He did not state what this high uptake involved.

MTC has made available 367,5 million shares, and the company received an offer of N$2,4 billion from investors before its listing.

This leaves about N$700 million for ordinary investors, which would have investors scrambling for 82 million shares, which when divided by the minimum of 200 shares would then equal at least 411 700 shareholders.

MTC has said if the public offer is oversubscribed, the company would first allocate shares to previously disadvantaged Namibians, then to its staff and customers, followed by Namibian natural persons and corporate entities, Namibian institutions, the Southern African Development Community, and international investors.