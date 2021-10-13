Namibia: Pageant Queens Visit Walvis Soup Kitchen

Children at Walvis Bay enjoyed a special visit with Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe, and Miss Supranational Namibia Monique Smith, on Friday.

The two beauty queens joined the Twaloloka Aid Support and Kindness (Task) soup kitchen team to help feed children from the Otweya and Twaloloka areas at Kuisebmond, as well those from the Narraville Cape Flats.

They helped the team to prepare, transport and serve the meal to the children.

Smith, who is from Walvis Bay, initiated the tour and says it was an honour to witness the excited faces of the children. She urged the community to consider children who live in challenging circumstances.

"Miss Supernational is here on her victory tour after winning and I thought it was a brilliant idea to bring her to my town, Walvis Bay. I needed her to see what the Task team is doing, to bring exposure to the initiative and to make her team aware of the everyday life of the Task team in the community.

"It is important for the community to help vulnerable families. I especially want to focus on eliminating shack fires in Namibia," says Smith.

Task was founded by Toya Louw and friends in April 2020. It deals with the immediate effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns, which saw many people losing their jobs and the ability to take care of their children.

The group have been trying to take care of needy families, especially children, by providing nutritious meals.

Task immediately responded to the Otweya community when hundreds of people lost their shelters in a huge blaze over a year ago.

Louw says she is grateful for the support of the two pageant queens because she believes it's important to make the children feel loved.

"I feel so blessed that they came here today. It was one of the best days that we had at Task. They were so happy to be here to interact with the children," Louw says of the initiative that feeds more than 400 children.

"I had an incredible day. It was an honour to serve them today and work a couple of hours with these amazing people. I wish to see more Namibians involved in projects like this which uplift Namibian communities," says Rabe.