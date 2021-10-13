South Africa: Zimbabwean Distance Runners for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Several local long-distance runners are scheduled to compete at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa on Sunday.

The limelight will be on the likes of Munyaradzi Jari, who is one of the leading distance runners in the country.

Jari said he is positive of a good result on Sunday.

"I have done all I can in preparation and now I just have to apply it on race day.

"We are leaving today for South Africa and we will arrive in Cape Town on Friday," said Jari.

Other athletes that are travelling with Jari are Jonathan Chinyoka, Wellington Varevi, Canicious Wenjere, Winfred Mutiro, Ethel Sibanda and Tryfina Picardo.

They are led by coach Collen Makaza.

Bulawayo-based Ngonidzashe Ncube and Isaac Mpofu are also expected to take part in the race.

Some of the athletes will be chasing the qualifying times for next year's World Athletics Championships to be held in the United States.

For men the qualifying time is 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds and for women its 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds.