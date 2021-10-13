Namibia: NWR Offers Hospitality Training

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited Khorixas Rest camp in the Kunene and Gross Barmen Resort in the Otjozondjupa are now offering five Namibia Training Authority (NTA) registered national vocational certificates in hospitality and tourism.

The courses are: Accommodation services and food and beverages services (Level 2); Front office operations (Level 3); Housekeeping operations (Level 3); Food and beverage operations (Level 3); as well as Core commercial cookery skills (Level 3).

NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama is thrilled about this milestone that the organisation has entered.

"Throughout the years, NWR has observed the need to create an in-house training institution to mitigate the cost that we incur when we send our employees for training. The certification by NTA will provide our employees with the opportunity to upskill themselves, as well as Namibians with interest in the hospitality industry," he commented.

NWR spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano said the registration with, and accreditation by, NTA is a culmination of various efforts by NWR to re-align its two establishments to be the official training facilities under the mother NWR brand but operate under Namibia Wildlife Resorts Hospitality Institute (NWR Hi).

"The two facilities which NTA recently registered and accredited for three years, will be able to cater to the growing hospitality needs of Namibia as a prime tourist destination," he shared.

Nesongano added that through the courses on offer, the area of service delivery within NWR will now be systematically addressed to ensure that going forth, the organisation is in a better position to serve its guests.

The minimum number of trainees for these qualifications will be 10, the maximum will be 20, and each of them will be offered on a full-time basis face-to-face.