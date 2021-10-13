Malawi: Egyptian Envoy Presents Letters of Credence

13 October 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Robert Kalindiza

The Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi Mohamed Elsharif has presented his letters of credence to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

In his remarks after presenting the letters, Elsharif said Egypt will continue working with Malawi in the areas of agriculture, health and education among other sectors.

He cited capacity building training as some of the programmes that Malawi has benefited from Egypt and will continue to benefit from.

"Let me thank the Malawi Government for the cordial relationship with Egypt. We will continue imparting the skills which are gained in the capacity building training and will make sure that they are adding value to Malawians". Added Elsharif.

Over the years the Egyptian Embassy has managed to send 377 Malawians on the capacity building programmes.

